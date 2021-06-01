PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:GHY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.44. 123,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,355. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

