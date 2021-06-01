PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
NYSE:GHY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.44. 123,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,355. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
