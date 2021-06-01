PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of ISD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.19. 75,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,308. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38.

In related news, insider Michael Lillard purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,361.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

