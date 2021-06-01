Phantasma Energy (KCAL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,347.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $1.71 million and $2,347.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00064020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.92 or 0.00293084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00189583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.46 or 0.01030615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

