Phore (PHR) Price Up 27.5% Over Last Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $9,657.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phore has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009872 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00013537 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.30 or 0.00652865 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,152,576 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

