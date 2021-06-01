Phore Reaches Market Cap of $6.51 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Phore has a total market cap of $6.51 million and $8,572.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phore has traded up 50% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,150,678 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

