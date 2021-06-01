Photon Price Reaches $0.0000 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 43.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, Photon has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Photon has a market cap of $217,542.60 and $2.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Photon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,403.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.34 or 0.07167807 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $686.89 or 0.01886871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.03 or 0.00500031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00184358 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.99 or 0.00730681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.05 or 0.00480866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.70 or 0.00416704 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 39,865,739,587 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.