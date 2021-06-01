PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.85

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.85 and last traded at C$3.84, with a volume of 9920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$193.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.79.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$68.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 625.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Brown bought 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,817.30. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks bought 79,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,735,600 shares in the company, valued at C$13,307,036. Insiders have purchased a total of 134,900 shares of company stock worth $388,503 in the last quarter.

About PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.