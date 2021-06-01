Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,186 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $12,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,903,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,012 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,433,000 after buying an additional 722,876 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,223,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,371,000 after buying an additional 51,614 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,212,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,191,000 after buying an additional 392,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $54,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DOC opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.