Pigeoncoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $32,645.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $2.00 million and $32,645.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011124 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000099 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.