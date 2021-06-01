Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $124.88

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $124.88, but opened at $130.24. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $135.77, with a volume of 133,758 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDD. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $170.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Pinduoduo by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,833,000 after buying an additional 2,641,053 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,231,000 after buying an additional 2,605,466 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 392.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,750,000 after buying an additional 2,177,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.