Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,704 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.40% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $861,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.2% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNW. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

