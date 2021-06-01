Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $129.83

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $129.83 and last traded at $129.83, with a volume of 115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $431.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 25.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 427.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

