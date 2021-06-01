Piper Sandler Lowers Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) to Neutral

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LMNL has been the topic of several other reports. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of LMNL traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 4,581.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,374,000. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

