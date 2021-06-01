Piper Sandler Trims LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Target Price to $98.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.97% from the stock’s current price.

LIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LIVN traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $81.69. 281,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,095. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in LivaNova by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,956,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,973,000 after buying an additional 206,295 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 12.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.