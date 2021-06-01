Pitcairn Co. Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 264.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $144.71 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.24.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

