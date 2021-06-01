Pitcairn Co. Buys 1,323 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,226,113,000 after buying an additional 63,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,336,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,777,000 after buying an additional 223,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,003,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $159.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

