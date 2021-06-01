Pitcairn Co. Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,999 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $195,707,000 after purchasing an additional 720,285 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Target by 4.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,279 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Target by 11.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.8% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $226.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $114.81 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.