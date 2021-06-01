Pitcairn Co. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Aflac by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,448 shares of company stock worth $1,850,942. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

