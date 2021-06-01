Pitcairn Co. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 460,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,989,000 after acquiring an additional 325,310 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 203,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $197.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.79 and its 200 day moving average is $183.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,544 shares of company stock worth $48,331,546. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

