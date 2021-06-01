Pitcairn Co. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.36.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $467.42 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $291.22 and a one year high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.38 and its 200 day moving average is $407.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.