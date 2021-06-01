Pitcairn Co. Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,559 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,134,809 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $128,051,000 after acquiring an additional 486,060 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 556,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $60,954,000 after acquiring an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $111.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.37. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $197.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.39.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

