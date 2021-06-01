Pitcairn Co. Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after buying an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.48.

NYSE MCD opened at $234.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

