Pitcairn Co. Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in Booking by 8,402.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,371.08 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,532.83 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,362.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,230.90. The stock has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.10, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

