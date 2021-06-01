Pivot Token (PVT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $187,351.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $187,351.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00083778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.94 or 0.01021450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.42 or 0.09790071 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

