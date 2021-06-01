Playgroundz Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $1,763.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00064059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00295070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00189669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.73 or 0.01026012 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

