Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) versus Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Critical Comparison

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fang and Playtika, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A Playtika 0 2 9 0 2.82

Playtika has a consensus price target of $37.36, indicating a potential upside of 36.81%. Given Playtika’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than Fang.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.4% of Fang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fang and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fang -3.09% -1.13% -0.37% Playtika N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fang and Playtika’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fang $216.15 million 0.49 -$6.46 million N/A N/A Playtika $2.37 billion 4.72 $92.10 million $0.24 113.79

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Fang.

Summary

Playtika beats Fang on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fang

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016 Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

