PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Down 5.1%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.25 and last traded at $43.25. 11,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,765,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLBY. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92.

In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,590,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,952,000. ADW Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,631,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

