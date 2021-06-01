PlotX Market Capitalization Hits $8.14 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, PlotX has traded 8% higher against the dollar. PlotX has a total market cap of $8.14 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlotX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00083214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.64 or 0.01033797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,669.61 or 0.10018961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00092100 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

