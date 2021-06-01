PlotX (PLOT) Price Hits $0.12

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, PlotX has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $7.99 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00083569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.38 or 0.01020208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.64 or 0.09774243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00092082 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

