Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the April 29th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Planning owned 0.29% of Plus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.40. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSTV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

