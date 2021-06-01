Pluton (PLU) Market Cap Reaches $5.56 Million

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Pluton has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Pluton coin can now be bought for about $6.53 or 0.00018147 BTC on popular exchanges. Pluton has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and $557,228.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00132483 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00082558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00021248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.33 or 0.01007410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,521.30 or 0.09790544 BTC.

Pluton Profile

PLU is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Buying and Selling Pluton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

