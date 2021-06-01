Po.et Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Po.et has a total market cap of $581,967.83 and $1.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Po.et has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Po.et Profile

Po.et is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The official website for Po.et is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Coin Trading

