POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.88

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on PORBF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.28.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

