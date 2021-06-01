PolypuX Price Tops $0.0025 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. PolypuX has a total market cap of $98,477.72 and $5,481.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolypuX has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00062202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.55 or 0.00293315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00188919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.23 or 0.01001536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

