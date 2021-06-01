PolySwarm (NCT) Price Tops $0.0080 on Top Exchanges

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $12.33 million and approximately $7,823.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00083741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00021692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.72 or 0.01020587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.11 or 0.09793736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00092051 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

