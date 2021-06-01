Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.70 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and $1.70 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00010739 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00061284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.43 or 0.00299541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00190656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.26 or 0.00991635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00032126 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

