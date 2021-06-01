POPCHAIN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.00 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One POPCHAIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $257,867.10 and $16.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00040111 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00041520 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000181 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

