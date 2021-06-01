PopularCoin (POP) Trading Down 25.1% Over Last 7 Days

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PopularCoin has a market cap of $229,680.49 and $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00075163 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.46 or 0.00495423 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,651.78 or 1.00068728 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00038734 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00012815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006674 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00090752 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011305 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,158,754,077 coins. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

