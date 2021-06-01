Portion Price Up 52.2% Over Last Week (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Portion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0499 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Portion has traded up 52.2% against the dollar. Portion has a total market capitalization of $8.33 million and approximately $24,023.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Portion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00082175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.66 or 0.01025693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.39 or 0.09795366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00091604 BTC.

About Portion

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,980,361 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.