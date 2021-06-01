Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Sets New 1-Year High at $700.00

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 700 ($9.15) and last traded at GBX 699.20 ($9.14), with a volume of 22337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 680 ($8.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 619.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 554.23.

About Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

