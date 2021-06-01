Poseidon Network Hits Market Capitalization of $47.01 Million (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Poseidon Network has a market cap of $47.01 million and approximately $251,563.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003042 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00098771 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000248 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 132.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

