Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POST. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Post in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Post by 18,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Post in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Post in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Post in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Post stock opened at $115.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

