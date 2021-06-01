Precium Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.11 Million (PCM)

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Precium has a total market capitalization of $8.11 million and approximately $348,301.00 worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Precium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Precium has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Precium Coin Profile

PCM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 749,550,000 coins. Precium’s official Twitter account is @Precium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Precium is precium.io . The official message board for Precium is medium.com/@precium

According to CryptoCompare, “Procom is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the scrypt algorithm. It has a six minute block time average and a 28 million PCM supply. “

Buying and Selling Precium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Precium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Precium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Precium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

