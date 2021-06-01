Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.08

Shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.19. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 803,756 shares trading hands.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on Predictive Oncology in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $58.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,039.09% and a negative return on equity of 79.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Predictive Oncology by 343.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

