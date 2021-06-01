Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.13

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.13 and last traded at $68.90, with a volume of 2185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.29.

PFBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.01 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,935,000 after purchasing an additional 156,385 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,416,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 46.7% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 265,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,932,000 after purchasing an additional 84,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.