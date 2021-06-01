Presearch Market Cap Hits $14.25 Million (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Presearch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Presearch has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $14.25 million and approximately $160,251.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.51 or 0.00496691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007325 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00011496 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000226 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Presearch Profile

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,661,436 coins. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

