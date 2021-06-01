PressOne (PRS) Market Cap Hits $7.88 Million

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. One PressOne coin can now be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $7.88 million and approximately $875.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PressOne has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PressOne Coin Profile

PressOne (PRS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PressOne is press.one . PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

Buying and Selling PressOne

