Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.00

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and traded as high as $2.02. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 3,500 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15.

Pressure BioSciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBIO)

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.