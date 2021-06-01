PRIA Market Cap Reaches $515,715.90 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, PRIA has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. PRIA has a total market cap of $515,715.90 and $14,519.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.44 or 0.00020497 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00082933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00020966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.51 or 0.01015792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.64 or 0.09803809 BTC.

PRIA Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

