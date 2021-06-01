Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CFO Alison S. Rand Sells 2,000 Shares

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Primerica stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,665. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.77. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.63 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the first quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 390.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 46.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.29.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

