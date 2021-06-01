Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CFO Alison S. Rand Sells 2,000 Shares

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Primerica stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,665. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.77. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.63 and a twelve month high of $165.35.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the first quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 390.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 46.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.29.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.
